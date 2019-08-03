WCSO makes multiple felony drug arrests

As Washington County Sheriff’s Office continues to tighten down on the use of illicit drugs in the area, deputies have made several unrelated felony drug arrests over the past few weeks.

On July 14th, WCSO responded to a physical disturbance call at a residence on State Road 77. When deputies arrived, 37-year-old Christopher Reinhardt of Chipley, was arrested on the charges of possession of methamphetamine, possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Reinhardt is currently on state probation for aggravated battery with a deadly weapon, which stems from an unrelated incident that occurred in 2017.

On July 17th, WCSO deputies stopped a motorcycle traveling on Clayton Road just before 7 a.m. The driver, 28-year-old Ryan Massey of Chipley, was arrested and after deputies reviewed their in car camera footage, which showed Massey attempting to dispose of a cigarette pack containing methamphetamine during the stop.

Massey is facing felony charges of possession of methamphetamine, tampering with evidence, and habitually driving with a suspended license.

On July 19th, a traffic stop on Duma Jack Road ended in the arrest of 26-year-old Chad Cousineau of Panama City, after deputies located methamphetamine in Cousineau’s wallet.

Cousineau was charged with possession of methamphetamine as well as possession of marijuana less than 20 grams, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

On July 24th, 39-year-old John Floyd was taken into custody after K9 Axil alerted to the odor of narcotics during a traffic stop on Orange Hill Road.

Floyd was charged with possession of methamphetamine after deputies discovered a pill bottle containing the methamphetamine during a search of the vehicle.

On July 25th, a traffic stop near Pioneer Road and State Road 277 in Vernon ended in the arrest of 40-year-old Jason Johnson of Chipley. Johnson, who was the passenger in the vehicle, was arrested for possession of methamphetamine and possession of marijuana less than 20 grams after K9 Axil alerted to the odor of narcotics, which resulted in a search of the vehicle.

On July 28th, a Cottondale man identified as 37-year-old Preston Tousignant was stopped on Quail Hollow Boulevard by a WCSO deputy while operating a scooter with no license plate. Tousignant was arrested for possession of methamphetamine and possession of a controlled substance without a prescription.

Each of the individuals was transported and booked into the Washington County Jail.