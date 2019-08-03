Taylor obit

From her sweet Southern accent to her elegant stride and distinguished disposition, Betty Pleas Taylor was a genuine Southern lady. Her appreciation for the finer things in life was matched only by her love for family who will dearly miss her calling them, “darling.”

Born in Tuscaloosa, Alabama on April 26, 1946 to parents Alex M. Pleas, Sr. and Rozelle Mitchell Pleas, Betty was a graduate of Chipley High School in Chipley, Florida who went on to earn her bachelor’s degree from the University of Alabama. Her career was spent doing what she loved most – teaching children. For 44 years, Betty served as an elementary school teacher, primarily with gifted children; a challenge she wholeheartedly welcomed. Betty would often go above and beyond her day-to-day teaching by taking her students to concerts, museums and performances as a means of immersing them in culture and the arts. She even started a music program in the school where she taught. In addition to her traditional classes, Betty also led etiquette classes, which, for anyone who knew her, was a natural fit for her genteel and mannerly ways.

Betty went peacefully to be with the Lord on August 1, 2019 and was undoubtedly greeted with open arms by her late mother, “MawMaw” and husband, John. She is survived by two sisters and one brother. Dick and Jean Grant of Richmond Hill, Georgia; Jim and Sue Porlier of Dothan, Alabama; and Alex Pleas Jr. of Cottondale, Florida. To her 10 nieces and nephews, and 13 great nieces and nephews she was lovingly known as BeBe.

A Celebration of Life for Betty will be held August 7, 2019 at the First United Methodist Church of Chipley, Florida. Visitation begins at 10:30 AM with the Service at 11:00 AM. Graveside to follow at Glenwood Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to your favorite charity or home church in Betty’s name.