Sexton obit

Linda Sexton, age 65 of Crestview, FL went home to be with the Lord on Friday, August 2, 2019. She was born on November 6, 1953 to the late Clay and Phyllis (Lee) Lockhart in Mingo County, WV.

Linda worked for a living serving our county in the United States Army.

Along with her parents she is preceded in death by her loving husband, Michael John Baxley and step-daughter, Cari An Briard.

Survivors include, one daughter, Daniellie Browning and husband Mark of Crestview, FL, four brothers, Layton Lockhart and wife Linda, Ray Lockhart and wife Patty, Michael Lockhart, Gary Smith, one sister, Brenda Lockhart, three step grandchildren and four step great great grandchildren.

Memorialization will be by cremation. A graveside service will be scheduled at a later date.

Brown Funeral Home of Chipley, FL is in charge of arrangements.

