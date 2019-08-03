Herman P. Guy, Jr., 63, of Marianna, died Thursday, August 1, 2019 at his residence.

A native of Marianna, FL, Mr. Guy had resided in Jackson County his entire life where he was an Electrician and Corrections Officer for The State of Florida.

He was preceded in death by his father, Herman P. Guy, Sr. and his mother, Teresa Lena Grice.

Survivors include his son, Mike Guy; daughter, Kristy Guy Zinna; brother, Joel Guy; and five grandchildren, Ava Guy, Brody Guy, Chase Guy, McKenzie Labruyere, and Brooklyn Zinna.

Funeral service will be 2 p.m. Saturday, August 3, 2019 at James & Sikes Funeral Home Maddox Chapel with Reverend Jim Harbert officiating. Interment will follow in Pinecrest Memorial Gardens with James & Sikes Funeral Home Maddox Chapel directing.

The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at James & Sikes Funeral Home Maddox Chapel.

If desired, memorial contributions may be made to Alcoholics Anonymous in honor of Herman P. Guy, Jr.