Davis obit

Melissa Ann Davis, age 35 of Cottondale, FL passed from this life on Friday, August 2, 2019 at Tallahassee Memorial Hospital. She was born on June 24, 1984 to Douglas E. Davis and the late Vickie (Bryant) Davis in Bartow, FL.

Melissa is a lifelong resident of the Jackson County area and was raised all of her life in Sapp Church.

Along with her mother she is preceded in death by her grandfather, George Earl Davis.

Survivors include, father, Douglas Davis of Lincoln, AR, grandmother, Lillian Davis of Cottondale, FL, grandparents, Jimmy and Barbara Bryant of Fort Meade, FL, sister, Kacy Lynn Davis of Fayetteville, AR and numerous aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.

Funeral services will be held on Monday, August 5, 2019 at Sapp Church. Visitation will be held from 10:00 A.M. – 11:00 A.M. with the service to follow. Reverend James Lewis will be officiating. Interment will follow at Sapp Cemetery with Brown Funeral Home directing.

Family and friends may sign the online register at www.brownfh.net.