Traffic advisory

Drivers will encounter traffic disruptions on the following state roads in Holmes and Washington counties as crews perform construction and maintenance activities.

Holmes County:

Hicks Road Bridge Replacement over West Pittman Creek – Hicks Road is closed and all through traffic should utilize the newly constructed detour route. Local traffic needing access to Hicks Road will utilize the temporary replacement bridge. Signs are in place to direct traffic through the detour.

– Hicks Road is closed and all through traffic should utilize the newly constructed detour route. Local traffic needing access to Hicks Road will utilize the temporary replacement bridge. Signs are in place to direct traffic through the detour. Valee Road Bridge Replacement Over Blue Creek- Crews continue deck work on the new bridge. Valee Road remains closed and traffic detoured via State Road (S.R.) 81 (Samson Highway), Coy Commander Road, and U.S. 90.

Washington County:

S.R. 79 Widening from Mill Branch Bridge in Washington County to South of Interstate 10 (I-10) in Holmes County – Douglas Ferry Road at S.R. 79 is open. Motorists may experience intermittent lane restrictions as crews complete paving and striping.

– Douglas Ferry Road at S.R. 79 is open. Motorists may experience intermittent lane restrictions as crews complete paving and striping. I-10 Resurfacing from the Holmes County Line to East of S.R. 77– Drivers will encounter intermittent and alternating lane closures from 8 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 4 to 6 a.m. Friday, Aug. 9 as crews perform guardrail and ramp construction.

All activities are weather dependent and may be delayed or rescheduled in the event of inclement weather. Drivers are reminded to use caution, especially at night, when traveling through a work zone and to watch for construction workers and equipment entering and exiting the roadway.