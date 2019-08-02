Shiver obit

Gaston G. Shiver. Jr., 92 of Graceville, passed from this life on August 1, 2019 at the Hill View Assisted Living Facility in Graceville, Florida.

Gaston was born on June 7, 1927 in Graceville, Florida to Gaston Shiver Sr. and Janie Ball. A lifelong resident of the Florida Panhandle, Mr. Shiver served in the United States Navy and was a part of the Pacific Theatre Battles of WWII. He worked for Florida Gas & Transmission and was a farmer by trade. He was a member of New Home Baptist Church in Graceville, Florida.

He was preceded in death by his loving wife, Wilma Ester Hall Shiver; parents: Gaston and Janie Shiver Sr.; son: Jerry Shiver; daughter: Sue Depew; brothers: JV Shiver, Ferrell Shiver; sister: Helen Morris.

He is survived by his son, Jimmy Shiver of Graceville, Florida; daughter: Lydia Depew (Ray) of Columbus, Indiana; son in law: Bud Depew of Graceville, Florida; daughters in law: Shelia Chesnut and Julie Bush both of Graceville, Florida; grandchildren: Scott Birge (Rhonda), Susan Neel (Herschel), Jimmy Shiver Jr. (Selisa), Jamie Shiver, Shae Shiver (Beth), RG Depew (Heather), Kacie Culbreth (Terrell); eighteen great grandchildren.

Funeral services will be held 11A.M. Monday, August 5, 2019 at New Home Baptist Church in Graceville, Florida with Rev. Jim Creel officiating. Interment will follow in Shiver Cemetery. Obert Funeral Home of Chipley, Florida directing.

The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the church.