The Spanish Trail Playhouse will present “An Evening of Southern Gospel” on Saturday, August 10, 2019 at 7:00 p.m. at the Spanish Trail Playhouse located at 680 2nd Street, Chipley, FL. This performance is part of the Artist Series featured by Spanish Trail Playhouse each season.

Directed by Jimmy Miller, this show features the area’s best musicians and singers performing Southern Gospel favorites.

Sonny & Linda Morris, members of the Atlanta Country Music Hall of Fame since 2015, will be the featured performers. Other vocalists who will perform during the evening include Jenny Hammond, Brian Tice, Leah Pettis, Bobby Haddock, and Tabitha Morris.

Also featured will be P. J. Pettijohn on lead guitar and vocals, Doug Salter on keyboard, A.J. Thompson on acoustic guitar, Ben Batchelor on drums, and Jimmy Miller on steel guitar, banjo, dobro and vocals.

This annual event of the past nine years sells out quickly so get your tickets early. Reserved seat tickets are on sale now for just $15 at the STP Box Office located at 680 2nd Street in Chipley or online at www.spanishtrailplayhouse.com. You may purchase tickets by phone at 850-638-9113.