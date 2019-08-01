Search reactivated for runaway juveniles

HOLMES COUNTY – Holmes County Sheriff’s Office is seeking information that will lead to finding two runaway juveniles.

This is a new search for the juveniles, who were located and returned home after running away earlier in July.

Elanie Marie Alday, 16, is a white female who has dark brown shoulder-length hair and blue eyes. She is approximately 5’7” in height and weighs between 100 and 105 lbs.

Alex Baker is a 15-year-old white male who has brown hair and brown eyes. He is approximately 5’9” in height and weighs about 180lbs.

The teens, who ran away from two different homes, were last seen together around 8:30 p.m. Wednesday, July 31, and are believed to have been traveling on a four-wheeler in the area of Highway 81 in Ponce de Leon.

Please be advised that anyone found to be hiding the juveniles can be charged with contributing to the delinquency of a minor and interference with child custody.

Anyone with any information on the whereabouts of these teenagers is asked to call HCSO at 850-547-3681, option 1.