BCF to host “Night of Worship”

At the beginning of each semester, the Student Life and Marketing Team at The Baptist College of Florida (BCF) in Graceville plans multiple events and activities to welcome new students to the campus and celebrate those returning from the summer. New students navigate through orientation, meet local church leaders, and move into the residence halls during their first week on campus while returning students join in the activities to welcome and simply get acquainted. Since the BCF focus is training Christian leaders to change the world, there is no better event to acclimate new and returning students to the worshipful culture of the college than a special “Night of Worship.”

On August 10, at 6:00 p.m., the BCF Baptist Collegiate Ministries (BCM) will host a “Night of Worship” in the R.G. Lee Chapel. The “Night of Worship” is open not only to the entire BCF family, but also to the community and local churches. The evening will be filled with praise and worship as the event will be led by the worship band from Grace Church in Bonifay, Fla. “My thoughts are that a night of worship will be an appropriate start to the new academic year, focusing our attention where it should be…God-ward. He is the reason BCF exists and is more than worthy of our worship,” stated BCF Campus Minister Lance Beauchamp. “I pray that this event will set our priorities right for both new and returning students.”

Plan to join us for a wonderful time of worship. To learn more about other events held on the BCF campus or how to become a student, please call 800.328.2660 or visit the website at www.baptistcollege.edu.