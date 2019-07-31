Yates obit

Mr. David Farrell Yates, age 62, of Bonifay, Florida passed away July 29, 2019 at his home. He was born November 12, 1956 in Bonifay, Florida to the late Buford and Jessie Henderson Yates.

David is survived by his wife, Vicky Yates of Bonifay, FL; two sons, Zac Yates and Will Yates both of Bonifay, FL; four grandchildren, Layne Yates, Layson Yates, Branson McClendon and William Yates; one sister, Alice Shelley and husband Lafayette of Bonifay, FL; several nieces and nephews.

A memorial service will be held at 4:00 PM Wednesday, July 31, 2019, in the Peel Funeral Home Chapel. Memorialization will be by cremation with Peel Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.