Williams obit

Bonnie Alice Blanton Williams went to be with her Heavenly Father on July 29, 2019.

Bonnie was born on January 10, 1950 in Marianna, Florida and remained there until she retired in 2014. She was a proud graduate of Marianna High School in 1968 and received her Bachelors Degree from Troy State University in 1980. Bonnie worked as a social worker at Sunland Center in Marianna for many years, served as the Volunteer Services Coordinator for Jackson county, completing her career working for The Agency for Persons with Disabilities. Bonnie was always the first person to help the less fortunate and underserved of Jackson County. She made a career of helping others with disabilities. She believed that giving back and paying it forward was so meaningful. Bonnie also believed in community service and served as the Chairman of the Jackson County Special Olympics for many years, as well as the President of the Jackson County Christmas Fund for over 25 years. Many children would have never received a Christmas gift in Jackson County if it were not for the Christmas Fund. Bonnie’s compassion for others is what she would want to be remembered for.

Bonnie is preceded in death by her parents, Aubrey and Bonnie Blanton; and her husband, Julian Williams.

She is survived by her loving daughter, Charity (Gordy) Pongratz of Lynn Haven, FL; grandsons, Robert and Reid Pongratz of Lynn Haven, FL, who were the light of her life and who she spoiled rotten; brother, Wayne (Sandy) Blanton of Tallahassee, FL; sister, Fran Blanton of Clearwater, FL; brother, Travis (Susan) Blanton of Marianna, FL; nieces, Kim Beaty, Michelle Blanton, Kyle Weldon, Katie Holley, Chelsea Blanton; and nephew, Shayne Blanton, and multiple great nieces and nephews.

Bonnie will always be remembered as the best Bebe, mother, sister, and aunt, who loved her family with everything she had.

Funeral service will be 10:00 AM Thursday, August 1, 2019 at James & Sikes Funeral Home Maddox Chapel with Pastor Terry Tatum officiating. Interment will follow at Pinecrest Memorial Gardens with James & Sikes Funeral Home Maddox Chapel directing. Pallbearers include Brandon Burch, Judge Brantley Clark, Dana Morris, Adris Pender, Patrick McRae and John Young Roberts.

The family will receive friends from 5 – 7 PM Wednesday, July 31, 2019 at James & Sikes Funeral Home Maddox Chapel.

The family of Bonnie Alice Williams would like to say a special thanks to Julie Harris and Dr. Joe Gay for the amazing care and compassion they showed through her illness. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that a donation be made to the New Horizons Mentor Fund in Lynn Haven, Florida so that her legacy of helping children in need continues on.