Thomas-Georgia obit

Mrs. Donna W. Thomas-Georgia, of Chipley, Florida, went home to be with the Lord on Sunday, July 21, 2019 in the comfort of her home with her daughters by her side. She was 58 years old.

Donna was born on January 4, 1961 to Willie James & Lorene (Sheffield) Thomas in Chipley, Florida. Being raised in a Christian home, she grew up in the Jerusalem Missionary Baptist Church of Chipley, Florida. Later in life Donna attended various churches in the community, spreading love & joy. She received her education in both Washington and Okaloosa County Public Schools. Donna was united in Holy Matrimony to Mr. Felix Georgia, who preceded her in death.

Along with her husband, she was preceded in death by her mother: Lorene Sheffield-Thomas and her brother: Robert Allen Sheffield.

She leaves to cherish her memories two loving daughters: Trivia Thomas and Alivia Thomas; two grandsons: Khalil Thomas and Parker Thomas; father: Willie James Thomas, all of Chipley, Florida; four brothers: Jerome Thomas of Chipley, Florida, Emmit (Melinda) Thomas, Charles Hooks, and Supt. Willie (Brenda) Sheffield, all of Ft. Walton Beach, Florida; four sisters: Loanva Staten of Chambersburg, Pennsylvania, Sabrina Thomas of Pensacola, Florida, Reshaunda Thomas and Lakeitha Thomas, both of Ft. Walton Beach, Florida; uncle: Joe Thomas of Chipley, Florida; aunt: Myrtle Brantley of Pensacola, Florida; along with a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives & friends.

A Celebration of Donna’s Life will be held 11 AM CST, Saturday, August 3, 2019 from the sanctuary of the Jerusalem Missionary Baptist Church of Chipley, Florida, with Supt. Willie J. Sheffield, officiating and Rev. Tony Davis, pastor. Committal Service will follow in the St. Joseph Cemetery of Chipley, Florida with Cooper Funeral Home of Chipley, Florida, directing.

Public Viewing will begin on Friday, August 2, 2019 from 12 Noon until 9 PM CST in the Cooper Funeral Home Chapel of Chipley, Florida. The remains will lie in repose 1hr prior to services at the church on Saturday.