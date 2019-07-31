Rooks obit

Rea Rooks, 98, passed away peacefully in Utah surrounded by family on July 24, 2019.

Rea was married to Grace Evelyn Gent in Georgia and together they raised six children. Rea served during World War II in the Air Force, stationed in the European Area. He retired from Hill Air Force Base after working for 32 years. He played the piano and organ for 70+ years, often playing for his church. He was a devoted member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints. Rea’s hobbies included fishing, camping and genealogy.

He is preceded in death by his wife, Grace; father, William Jackson Rooks, mother, Emma Obelia Leigh; daughter, Beverly Anne Rooks-Pontius, and all of his brothers and sisters.

Rea is survived by five of his six children, Glenn (Cindy) Rooks, Gene (Rita) Rooks, Jeannette (Aaron) Pontius, Anita Rooks, Carolyn (Darcy) Dyck; 23 grandchildren, 70 great-grandchildren and two great-great grandchildren.

Graveside funeral service will be 10 a.m. Thursday, August 1, 2019 in Sink Creek Cemetery with Gerald Gause officiating.