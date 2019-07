To customers in the following areas: on Highway 77 beginning at the intersection of Nearing Hills Drive and going south to Interstate 10 on both sides of the highway

The precautionary boil water notice effective July 28 is hereby rescinded. The maintenance has been completed and the satisfactory completion of the bacteriological survey shows that the water is safe to drink.

If you have any questions you may contact Public Works at 850-638-6346.