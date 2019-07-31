Charles W. Kent, 80 passed away Monday, July 29, 2019 in Jacksonville, FL.

A life long resident of Jackson County Florida, Mr. Kent loved watching wrestling and loved his pets, enjoyed listening to music, and working outside with his hands. Charles was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints of Compass Lake, Alford, Florida.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Tolbert and Luna Mae Kent.

Charles is survived by his brothers, Jimmy and Bobby Kent, both of Compass Lake, Florida; and sister, Marla K. Hayes of Chipley, Florida, and a host of nieces, nephews, and friends.

Graveside funeral services will be 10:00 AM Friday, August 2, 2019 at Compass Lake Cemetery with Gerald Gause officiating with James & Sikes Funeral Home Maddox Chapel directing.