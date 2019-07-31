Mona Faye Hawk, age 52 of Chipley, FL passed from this life on Monday, July 29, 2019 at Jackson Hospital in Marianna, FL. She was born on May 3, 1967 to Henry Tuberville and the late Elouise (Dunn) Tuberville in Selma, AL.

Along with her mother Mona is preceded in death by her son, John David Wallace and her brother, William Tuberville.

Survivors include, husband, Eric Hawk of Chipley, FL, son, Anthony Dunbar of Chipley, FL, daughter, Chiquita Laramore and husband Paul of Marianna, FL, sisters, Kathy Mills, Cindy Hall and Jenny Neese all of Greenville, AL, and three grandchildren.

The family will hold a Private Visitation at a later date. Memorialization will follow by cremation. Brown Funeral Home of Chipley, FL is in charge of arrangements.