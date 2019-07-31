Foot pursuit results in arrest

BONIFAY – A deputy’s response to a concerned citizen’s report of smoke emanating from under the Wright’s Creek bridge on County Road 177 resulted in a foot pursuit Tuesday, July 30.

The Holmes County Sheriff’s Office responded to the report around 8:30 Tuesday morning and made his way to the creek, where he observed a parked truck that had wire strewn over the truck bed and made contact with a female subject identified as 45-year-old Sammi Lynn White of Hartford, Alabama.

White advised she was burning wire and stated a second subject, 42-year-old Scotty Wayne Hendrix of Lee County, Florida, had fled upon the deputy’s arrival.

A subsequent search of the truck resulted in the discovery of a syringe containing methamphetamine and a box of hollow point ammunition.

Meanwhile, Holmes Correctional Institute’s K-9 tracking team was able to locate Hendrix not far from the scene, and he was taken into custody by HCSO deputies without incident.

Hendrix admitted ownership of the syringe and was arrested and charged with possession of methamphetamine, possession of ammunition by a convicted felon, resisting an officer without violence, and loitering.

White is also charged with loitering.