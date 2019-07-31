Local high school senior girls will compete at the Distinguished Young Women of Washington County program to be held Saturday, August 10, at 6:00 p.m. at the Chipley High School auditorium. Participants will be competing for $2,500.00 in cash scholarships and the opportunity to represent the county as the Distinguished Young Woman of Washington County and the Distinguished Young Woman of Chipley/Vernon. The program is open to the public. Tickets will be available at the door for $5.00 (cash only).

The six young women competing will be evaluated by a panel of five judges in the following categories: Scholastics (25%), Interview (25%), Talent (20%), Fitness (15%), and Self-Expression (15%). The two participants selected, will advance to the state level to compete at the Distinguished Young Women of Florida Finals in Fort Walton Beach, to be held in February 2020. The two young ladies will join other representatives from across the state in competing for cash scholarships and the opportunity to advance to the national finals in Mobile, Alabama, as the Distinguished Young Woman of Florida.