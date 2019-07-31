Bourne obit

Ms. Trudy Bourne, 60, of Grand Ridge, passed away July 28th, 2019 at Jackson Hospital.

Mrs Trudy was the life line of her family and her grandbabies was the center of her world. Her oldest grandson, Normand Ross of Grand Ridge, FL brought her a great granddaughter in law, LeeAnn Franklin and great grandson, Lloyd Alan Franklin. The middle aged grandson, Christopher Williams of Grand Ridge, FL gave her the joy of seeing him graduate high school. Her two youngest grand babies, Velzie and Michael Butts of Donalsonville, Georgia made her feel young and free again by watching cartoons together. Please keep her family in your hearts and prayers as their life line is gone and hearts are broken.

She is preceded in death by her beloved son, Michael Langelier; mother, Mona Wynn and father, Bobby-gyne Wynn.

She leaves behind a loving husband of 28 years, Paul Bourne; two daughters, Mona and Alex; four grandchildren and one great grandchild.

A memorial service will be 2 p.m. Thursday, August 1, 2019 at James & Sikes Funeral Home Maddox Chapel.

The family will receive friends from 1:30 p.m. until service time at James & Sikes Funeral Home Maddox Chapel

RIP our beautiful angel. Kiss Uncle Mike for us and just know you’re our pride and joy just like we are yours.