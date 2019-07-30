Ms. Louise E. Wade, 87, of Greenwood, FL died Sunday, July 28, 2019 at her residence.

Louise was born October 18, 1931 in Miami, FL to the late James Earl and Susie Ritts Martin. She spent most of her life in Opa-locka, FL and in 1995 moved to Jackson County. Louise enjoyed cooking and loved her grandbabies dearly.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Hollis Amon Wade; and her parents.

Louise is survived by her son, Russell H. Wade of Greenwood, FL; three daughters, Debra E. Buckbee of Key West, FL, Donna S. Jamiel of Dublin, OH, and Peggy A. Aviles of Greenwood, FL; two sisters, Dorothy Reed and Geraldine Landris.

Funeral service will be 11 a.m. Wednesday, July 31, 2019 at James & Sikes Funeral Home Maddox Chapel. Interment will follow in Pinecrest Memorial Gardens with James & Sikes Funeral Home Maddox Chapel directing.

The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at James & Sikes Funeral Home Maddox Chapel.