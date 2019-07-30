SR 77 lane closures between Peel Road and Clayton Road

Motorists traveling State Road 77 will encounter intermittent lane restrictions between Peel Road and Clayton Road from 8 a.m. Wednesday, July 31 to 3 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 1 as crews prepare for a future traffic shift. Flaggers will be onsite to assist drivers through the work area.

