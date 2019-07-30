Kitchen obit

William David Kitchen Jr., age 66 of Compass Lake, passed from this life on July 27, 2019 at his residence.

David was born on December 8, 1952 in West Virginia to William David Kitchen Sr. and Myrtle Virginia Barnett. He retired from the United States Army after 30+ years of service. David loved spending time in the outdoors, especially fishing, and working with his hands, where he was a gifted woodworker and leatherworker. He was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints in Marianna, Florida.

He was preceded in death by his parents: William and Myrtle Kitchen Sr.; daughter: Heather Suzanne Cutchen.

He is survived by his loving wife of 41 years, Carol Kitchen of Compass Lake, FL; two daughters: Melanie Brazell (Martin) of Altha, FL, Leann Day (Charlie) Blountstown, FL; seven brothers and sisters: Jack Fowler (Ginger) of Chicago, IL, Sue Kitchen Moody of Altha, FL, Allen Kitchen of Altha, FL, Gloria Pitcher (Michael) of Blountstown, FL, Johnny Kitchen (Marcia) of Blountstown, FL, Mary Kitchen of Chipley, FL, Chyrl Golden (Tony) of Altha, FL; eight grandchildren: Adam Jablonski, Josh Jablonski (Helen), Drew Brazell (Kayla), Dalton Brazell (Megan), Noah Baxter, Kaden Baxter-Day, Orion Baxter-Day, Macy Brazell; one great granddaughter: Ansley Brazell; numerous nieces, nephews, and extended family.

Funeral service will be held 11A.M. Thursday, August 1, 2019 at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints in Marianna, Florida. Interment will follow in Compass Lake Cemetery with Obert Funeral Home of Chipley, Florida directing.

The family will receive friends for visitation from 6-8P.M. Wednesday, July 31, 2019 at Obert Funeral Home in Chipley, Florida.