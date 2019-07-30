Earnest obit

Curtis D. Earnest, 64 of Graceville, entered his heavenly home on Monday, July 29, 2019.

Mr. Curtis was born in Hartford, AL on January 1, 1955 to the late Tullie C. Earnest and Sarah Helen Lashley Earnest. A U.S. Marine veteran, Mr. Curtis retired as a welder mechanic/machinist with Gulf Power Company (Smith Plant in Panama City) following 30 years. He loved working, teaching his children how to weld and to repair any kind of machines from tractors to trucks. He was a member of the First Assembly of God Church in Graceville.

A Home-going Celebration will be held 11 a.m., Wednesday, July 31, 2019 at the First Assembly of God Church, 5565 Brown Street, Graceville with Rev. Joseph Earnest and Rev. Jeff Dubose officiating. Burial will follow in Marvin Chapel Cemetery with military honors by the U.S. Marine Corp, James & Lipford Funeral Home in Graceville directing.

Family will receive friends at the First Assembly of God Church in Graceville, Tuesday 6 p.m. until 8 p.m.

Flowers accepted or those wishing can make memorials to Covenant Hospice, 4540 Lafayette St., Suite G, Marianna, FL 32446.

Survived by his mother, Sophie Earnest, Donalsonville, GA; wife, Gloria Jean Earnest, Graceville; three sons: Curtis Earnest (LessLee), Molino, FL, Joseph Earnest (Crystal), Graceville, Michael Earnest (Nicole), Panama City, FL; nine grandchildren: Curtis Earnest, L.J. Earnest, Beverly Earnest, Aiden Bucholz, Courtney Earnest, Daniel Earnest, Evan Earnest, Ethan Earnest, Ben Earnest; three sisters: Maxine Pitts, Debbie Kirkland (Chuck), Panama City, FL, Suzie Crooms (Cecil), Donalsonville, GA; one brother, Johnny Odom (Donna), Pelham, GA; two sisters-in-law: Patricia Dubose (Jeff), Grand Ridge, FL, Lisa Baker, Pelham, GA; brother-in-law, Joe Baker (Teresa), Maiden, NC; several aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews.