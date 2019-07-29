Mr. Calvin David Seay, Jr., age 50, of Westville, Florida, passed away July 25, 2019 at his home. He was born January 21, 1969 in DeFuniak Springs, Florida.

Mr. Seay is survived by his companion, Melody Garnto of Westville, FL; his mother, Eloise Curry Seay of Ponce de Leon, FL; three sons, Tristan Seay of Graceville, FL, Caden Seay of Westville, FL, and Noah Seay of Westville, FL; three daughters, Tori Lynn Nachman and husband Joseph of DeFuniak Springs, FL, Bethany Seay of Bonifay, FL, and Doni Miller of Freeport, FL; three grandchildren, Nathan Wise, Delilah Nachman and Casten Nachman.

Memorialization will be by cremation with Peel Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.