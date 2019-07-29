Gainer obit

Ms. Ellen Sapp Gainer, 76, of Cottondale, FL, died Sunday, July 28, 2019 at Flowers Hospital.

Ellen was born in Defuniak Springs, August 19, 1942 to the late Fred and Zadie Mae Sapp. She spent most of her life in Cottondale where she was a Cottondale High School graduate and married the love of her life, Bert Gainer, Jr. on July 7, 1961. Ellen and Bert moved to Milton for more than 10 years and later moved back to Cottondale in 1972. Ellen began working with the Jackson County Health Dept. for many years until retirement. Ellen was of the Free Will Baptist faith. She enjoyed working in her yard with her flowers and loved her grandchildren dearly.

Ellen is survived by her husband, Bert Gainer, Jr.; daughter, Angela Roberts (Randy) of Marianna; son, Tony Gainer of Sneads; grandchildren, Heath Roberts, Lacey Roberts, Morgan Gainer, Karson Gainer, and Turner Gainer; along with one great grandson.

Graveside funeral service will be 10 a.m., Tuesday, July 30, 2019 at Salem Free Will Baptist Church with Reverend Roland Rabon officiating, James & Sikes Funeral Home Maddox Chapel directing. No visitation planned.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Trinity Baptist Church Building Fund.