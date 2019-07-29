Chipola Artist Series announces 2019-20 season tickets on sale Aug. 12

MARIANNA—The Chipola Artist Series 2019-20 season promises an exciting line-up of great entertainment for all ages, with season tickets available Aug. 12.

The series opens Thursday, Sept. 19 with The Hunts, a Chesapeake, Virginia-based band of seven siblings who’ve been playing harmony-laced folk music together almost their entire lives. Twin sisters Jessi and Jenni and five brothers Josh, Jonathan, Jordan, Justin, and Jamison, ages 19 to 28, learned to sing and play violin as youngsters and spent much of their childhood performing in their community. After widening their following playing at theaters, festivals and universities around the country—and teaching themselves to play mandolin, piano, ukulele, banjo, and drums—The Hunts started experimenting with songwriting and have quickly honed their sound, crafting positive songs that move audiences. Their songs are full of joy and powerful uplifting themes. Learn more at www.thehuntsmusic.com. A Meet the Artist Reception for season ticket holders will be hosted by Tyndall Federal Credit Union.

On Thursday, Oct. 24 A Nashville Legacy performs The Music of Floyd Cramer, Chet Atkins and the Nashville Sound. Cramer’s unique “slip note” piano style was an essential part of countless country, pop, and rock hits in the 1950’s and 60’s. Chet Atkins’ innovative thumb-style guitar led him to become known as one of the world’s preeminent guitar virtuosos. Though Floyd and Chet are gone, their Nashville Legacy lives on through Floyd’s grandson, pianist Jason Coleman, and Chet’s niece, guitarist Meagan Taylor. In this concert, Jason and Meagan take audiences on a journey back in time to Nashville’s golden era, sharing the music made famous by Floyd and Chet, along with country, pop, and rock artists whose careers they impacted. Jason and Meagan also share their personal stories of growing up with their “Grandad” and “Uncle Chester,” recounting Nashville’s early recording days with heartwarming family photos and films and a series of video duets with their legendary predecessors. Learn more at www.jasoncolemanmusic.com. A Meet the Artist Reception for season ticket holders will be hosted by Hancock Bank.

Glenn Miller Productions presents a music review of the great Big Bands during the 1930’s, 40’s and 50’s with Jukebox Saturday Night on Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020. This fun-filled event for all ages captures the exciting sounds of great melodies and lyrics performed by an energetic group of instrumentalists and vocalists who keep audiences moving in their seats, tapping toes and clapping hands. Jukebox Saturday Night celebrates America’s Swing Era performing the greatest hits as recorded by Tommy and Jimmy Dorsey, Glenn Miller, Duke Ellington, Jimmy Lunceford, Harry James, Artie Shaw, Cab Calloway, Benny Goodman, Bunny Berigan, Count Basie and more. Vocal selections will include songs made famous by Frank Sinatra, Doris Day, Bob Eberly, Helen O’Connell, Rosemary Clooney, and other vocal idols. Learn more at www.facebook.com/jbsaturdaynight. A Meet the Artist Receptionfor season ticket holders will be hosted by First Commerce Credit Union.

The season rounds out March 5 with Ventriloquist/ComedienneLynn Trefzger. Have you ever had a childhood hobby that got out of hand? For over 30 years, Trefzger has given life to a trunk full of comical characters. She has performed worldwide for corporations, colleges, theatres, and cruise ships. Audiences are treated to Lynn’s vocal illusion talents, when they may meet a drunken and lovable camel, a grumpy old man, a feisty little girl, and sometimes audience members who are brought up for the action. Lynn’s off-the-wall audience interplay is riotously funny. No two shows are alike. Her performances are tailored for both family and adult audiences. She is a premier entertainer for Disney, Crystal and Norwegian Cruise Lines. She also is a favorite at the Atlantis Resort in the Bahamas. Lynn and her many voices has appeared on ABC, TNN, A&E, and Lifetime. Learn more at www.lynnt.com. A Meet the Artist Reception for season ticket holders will be hosted by First Federal Bank of Florida.

Season tickets go on sale Aug. 12. Season tickets—$60—are a bargain price when compared to sister institutions where prices are double or triple this amount. Season ticket holders are also invited to Meet the Artist receptions and get early renewal privileges for next season. Patrons renewing their season tickets may contact the Box Office beginning Aug. 5.

Single event tickets are $20 for adults, $10 for children under 18, and $5 for Chipola students and employees.

Single event tickets for The Hunts go on sale Aug. 19. Single event tickets for the remaining three performances go on sale Oct. 1.

Call the Center for the Arts Box Office at 850-718-2420 or visit www.chipola.edu/boxoffice. The Box Office opens for the Fall term, Monday, Aug. 5, with hours 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday through Thursday, and Fridays, 9 a.m. to Noon.