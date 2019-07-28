Locher obit

Nan Godfrey Locher of Panama City, Florida, age 80, passed away on July 27, 2019 at the Long Term Care Facility at Northwest Florida Community Hospital in Chipley, Florida. She was born on November 8, 1938 at Frazier Ellis Hospital in Dothan, Alabama.

Nan was preceded in death by her parents, Ward G. Godfrey, Sr. and Marguerite Wells Godfrey; husband, Richard B. “Dick” Locher; sister in law, Fairlene Godfrey; and nephew, Eric Lee Godfrey.

Nan is survived by a stepson, Timothy Ralph Locher (Kellie), granddaughter, Emily Burke (Cody), a brother, Griff Godfrey, niece, Gail Godfrey Riley (Kenny), nieces by marriage, Mel Hayes Godfrey, Mary Ann Foster (Larry), and Chris Oliver Durm (Ron, deceased), great nieces Tricia E. Berry (Eric), Marley Godfrey, Kaitlin Davidson (Mitchell), and great nephews, Tyler Porter (Farrah) and Dustin Godfrey, and many great, great nieces and great, great nephews, cousins and friends.

She was a graduate of Chipley High School (1956) and Florida State University with a BS and Masters degree in Elementary Education. While she was at Florida State, she was a member of the FSU Marching Chiefs, playing the clarinet and Zeta Tau Alpha Sorority. After graduation, she moved to West Palm Beach where she began her elementary teaching career. Family has always been important to Nan and after much consideration, moved to Bay County where she would establish her roots in the community of Panama City. She taught in Bay County, Cove and Cherry Street Elementary Schools for a total of 30 years. She was also a former member of the Panama City Jr. Woman’s Club, a “die hard” member of the Panama City Area FSU Seminole Club, FSU Booster Club, Silver Chiefs, FSU Alumnae Association, Bay County Retired Teachers Association and Florida Teachers Association. After retirement, she continued to enjoy time with Dick and countless friends and family. Fishing, travel and Crystal Lake were among the favorite places in her heart and she took advantage of each precious moment.

Funeral services for Nan will be conducted Tuesday, July 30, 2019 at 2:00 PM at Southerland Event Center in Lynn Haven. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service.

The family would like to sincerely extend their appreciation to Emerald Coast Hospice, Visiting Angels, and the staff at the Long Term Care Facility at Northwest Florida Community Hospital. A very special thanks to Sharon, Shataris, Jordan, Linda, Ellen, and Johnetta for their loving care and attention for our Nan.

In lieu of flowers, the family request that contributions be made to the Long Term Care Facility at Northwest Florida Community Hospital (Activity Fund), 1360 Brickyard Road, Chipley, Florida 32428.

Southerland Family Funeral Home, 1112 Ohio Avenue, Lynn Haven, FL 32444