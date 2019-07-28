Elizabeth Aleen Hampton Bush, age 94, passed from this life Saturday, July 27, 2019 at Northwest Florida Community Hospital.

She was born in Campaign, Tennessee, on May 28, 1925 to Samuel and Katie (Swallows) Hampton.

Mrs. Aleen was a homemaker for her family, a member of the First Baptist Church in Chipley, FL, and a member of the Eastern Star.

She is preceded in death by her parents; her husband, John R. Bush; her brother, Millard Hampton; and two sisters: Margie Lockhart and Hazine Roberts.

Mrs. Aleen is survived by her son, John Richard Bush Jr. and wife Kathy; three daughters: Jacqueline Kay Baxley and husband Greg, Susan Laurette Best and Patricia Lorene Mitchell and husband Tim; one bother, Estes Hampton; 12 grandchildren; 13 great grandchildren; and two great great grandchildren.

Funeral service will be held 11:00A.M., Monday, July 29, 2019 at First Baptist Church in Chipley, Florida, with Rev. Mike Orr officiating. Interment will follow in the Orange Hill Methodist Church Cemetery. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the First Baptist Church Building Fund, 1300 South Blvd, Chipley, FL 32428.

