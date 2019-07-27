REACH first annual Tools 4 School Drive

REACH Inspires, a newly formed youth mentorship program based right here in the Panhandle of Florida, is pleased to announce the first annual Tools 4 School Drive will be held 10 a.m. to noon on Saturday, August 10, at Pals Park in Chipley.

REACH is using Tools 4 School as a platform to bring the community together and equip our youth with the tools to be successful in the classroom. We are giving away more than 140 book bags and other school supplies including pens, pencils, paper, folders, & notebooks.

There will be multiple barbers from the surrounding areas that will be set up offering FREE haircuts to kids ages 13 and under. Free Food will also be provided for all those in attendance. There will be a DJ set up, as well as some organized games for the kids to partake in.

Several local businesses have gotten behind REACH in our efforts and will be on hand to provide different goods and services. Mayor Tracey Andrews has offered her support and will be in attendance, as well as the events special guest speakers Trayshawn White & OG Magnum. Rey Gustason at Next Generation Sports has agreed to MATCH all our efforts in supplies.

This event is open to kids of all ages from all the surrounding towns. REACH has several plans and ideas to impact our youth with future events. If you have any question contact us via email: reachinspires@gmail.com or follow us on all social media outlets: @ReachInspires.