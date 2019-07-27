Dillard obit

Mrs. Melba Dillard, 85 of Graceville, Florida passed away Thursday, July 25, 2019 at Southeast Health in Dothan following a sudden illness.

Mrs. Melba was born in Elba, Alabama on September 15, 1933 to the late Noah and Alvie Wilson Brown. She married the love of her life Dolphus Dillard on September 30, 1949. A beloved wife, mother, grandmother, sister and aunt, Ms. Melba’s fondest memories were the “Sunday dinners” at her home where she cooked for family and friends. Many have gathered around her table through the years where you were always welcomed and never left hungry.

A Home-going service will be held 11 a.m., Saturday, July 27, 2019 at the First Baptist Church of Campbellton with Rev. Luther Pumphrey officiating. Burial will follow in church cemetery with James & Lipford Funeral Home in Graceville directing.

Family will receive friends at the church 10 a.m. until time of service.

Preceded in death by her parents, husband, son-in-law Johnny Clark, two brothers Wendell Brown and Wilson “Bill” Brown.

Survived by six children Maxine Hardin (Gary), Nita Clark, Dean Ivey (DeWayne), Tammy Norsworthy (Jennings), Randolph Dillard; three sisters Mary Allen, Betty Howell, Pat Rollins; nine grandchildren Michael Dillard (Joli), Kevin Clark, Amy Adams (Travis), Tracey Kitts (Jeremy), Jamie Bass (Michael), Eric Ivey (Amber), Shelly Norsworthy, Samantha Gordon (Alex), Kim Dillard (Robert), Ross Losee; twelve great grandchildren, a host of nieces and nephews.