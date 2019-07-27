Christina Keene Case, 40, of Cairo, GA passed away on Monday, July 23, 2019 at Grady County Hospital in Cairo, GA.

She was born January 13,1979 in Bartow, Fl. She spent most of her life in Marianna. Christina loved going to concerts, fishing, family cookouts, reading during her quiet time, and above all else, her family.

She is preceded in death by her sisters, Tabitha Thurman and Jamie Keene of Marianna, Fl; mother, Susie O’Bryan of Cairo, Georgia; and grandmother, Bertie Keene of Marianna, Fl.

She is survived by her son, Chad Case (Dacia Martin) of Cairo, Georgia; daughters, D’Anna & Katelyn Pippins of Cairo, Georgia; father, Randy Keene ( Bobbie Jo Davis) of Marianna, Fl; sisters, Nila Keene, Heather Havel (David Havel), of Marianna, Fl; brothers, Ethan and Jeremy Keene of Marianna, Fl; three step sisters and one step brother, all of Altha, Fl; one granddaughter, Chloe Christine Case; along with a host of nieces and nephews who she helped raise and she loved dearly.

A memorial service will be 2 p.m. Tuesday, July 30, 2019 at James & Sikes Funeral Home Maddox Chapel. A private family interment will be at a later date with James & Sikes Funeral Home Maddox Chapel directing.