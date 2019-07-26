Terry obit

Martha Marrero Terry, age 77, passed away on Friday, July 19, 2019, at her home in Chipley, FL, surrounded by her loving family. Martha was born on May 5, 1942, to the late Fransico Rodriguez and Maria Ramos Rodriguez, in Manhattan, NY.

Martha is preceded in death by her parents, and her daughter, Marie Marrero.

She is survived by her son, Paul Chiofalo, and wife, Crystal; her daughters: Brenda Marrero, Lisa Shannon and husband Michael, Elizabeth Pearce and husband Brandon, and Joanna Kaye; her grandchildren: Kadin, Cara, Ariana, Michelle, Butchie, Joshua, Jason, Brendalee, Michael, Chris, Sarah, Brian, Vicky, Alexa, Roman, and Troy; her great-grandchildren: Xavier, Eli, Zander, Amaya, Brendan, Isaiah, Naudia, Sean, Thomas, Maila, and Chris’s six boys, and seven girls. Also surviving Martha, are her constant companions: her dogs, Alma, Zeus and Harrah; and her cat, Pegasus.

Memorialization will be by cremation. The family will hold a Memorial Service at a later date at Brown Funeral Home Chapel, in Chipley, FL.

