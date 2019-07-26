Miles obit

Louverne Miles, age 81, passed from this life Wednesday, July 24, 2019 at Northwest Florida Community Hospital. She was born in Hartford, AL on April 22, 1938 to Joseph W. and Carrie B. (Jones) Shirah.

Mrs. Miles has lived in Chipley, FL since 1994 and was Baptist by faith.

She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband; Valery Miles, her son; Jessie Miles, her brothers; Joe Shirah, B.C. Jones, and Josie Barefield Jordan.

Mrs. Miles was survived by her sons; A.V. Miles, Cecil Joe Miles and David Miles, two daughters; Valerie Hernandez and husband Felix and Victoria Miles, 3 sisters; Mary Griffin and husband Gerald, Gail Jones and Rosa Lee Alexander, 19 grandchildren, and numerous great grandchildren.

Funeral service will be held 2:00P.M., Saturday, July 27, 2019 at Brown Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. Cliff Smith officiating. Interment will follow in the Wachob Forest Lawn Cemetery. Visitation will be held 5-7:00P.M., Friday, July 26, 2019 at the Chapel.