Dr. W. Gene Pelt of Marianna passed away Wednesday, July 24, 2019, at Jackson Hospital surrounded by family.

He was born in Marianna on September 29, 1930, to Wilbur M. and Sarah Ethel Pelt, and remained a lifelong resident.

Survivors include his loving wife of 70 years, Ethel; their four children, Dr. Alan Pelt and wife Jackie, Dr. David Pelt and wife Lisa, Anita Andreasen, and Brian Pelt and wife Natalie, all of Marianna; 11 grandchildren, and 13 great-grandchildren.

Dr. Pelt enlisted in the U.S. Army Air Corps directly following high school, where he served for four years. During that time, he returned home to marry his childhood sweetheart, Ethel. After his time in the service, he enrolled and graduated from Southern College of Optometry before returning to Marianna to open his optometric service in Bonifay and Marianna. After 33 years of practice, Dr. Pelt retired in 1991.

Some of the many things he enjoyed in life were flying, sailing, working outdoors, his walks with Ethel at their home in Mexico Beach, land development, and always having a project in progress.

Services will be at 11 a.m., Saturday, July 27, 2019 at First Presbyterian Church in Marianna with Pastor John Wamsley officiating. Interment will follow at Pinecrest Memorial Gardens in Marianna with James & Sikes Funeral Home Maddox Chapel directing. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the funeral service at the church.

In lieu of flowers, the family has requested donations be made to First Presbyterian Church of Marianna or the American Heart and Lung Association.