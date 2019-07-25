Morris obit

Tom Edd Morris, age 85 of Vernon, passed away on July 24, 2019 at his home surrounded by his loving family.

Tom was born August 8, 1933 in Round Lake, Florida to Shad and Mildred Morris. He graduated from Lakewood High School in Cleveland, Ohio. He joined the Army in 1951 and spent most of his service in Korea, where he was awarded soldier of the month on two different occasions. On November 5, 1993 he married Sheralyn Cook and has been married for 26 years. Tom was an avid outdoorsman who enjoyed his time in nature hunting, fishing, and diving. He was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints in Bonifay, Florida.

He was preceded in death by his parents: Shad and Mildred Morris; brother: Ted Morris; sister: Katie Gaynell Taylor.

Tom is survived by his wife, Sheralyn Morris; three daughters: Gina Kennedy, Jan Averett, and Julie Morris; two step children: Jimmy and Angie Cook; two sisters: Voncille Jackson and Betty Othell Albert; twelve grandchildren: Max Averett, Michael Averett, Kindall Kennedy, Kristin Kennedy, Morgan Phillips, Rainie Pettis, Carlie Gilbert, Myles Cook, Benjamin Keown, Brittany Keown, Savannah Clark, Ashley Hallmark; twelve great grandchildren.

Funeral service will be held 1P.M. Saturday, July 27, 2019 at The Church of Christ of Latter-Day Saints in Bonifay, Florida with Elder David Guthrie officiating. Interment will follow in New Hope Methodist Church Cemetery in Vernon, Florida. Obert Funeral Home of Chipley, Florida directing.

The family will receive friends for visitation from 11A.M.-1P.M. before the service at the church.