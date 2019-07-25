Marshall obit

Claretha Moore Marshall, of Chipley, Florida, went home to be with the Lord on Sunday, July 21, 2019 in Macon, Georgia. She was 80 years old.

Claretha was born on December 1, 1938 in Chipley, Florida to the late Ella Rhea Platt Moore & Mark Moore Sr. Being raised in a Christian home, she was raised as member of the Johnson Temple First Baptist Church of Chipley, Florida. She later moved to Orlando, Florida and joined Balls Temple First Baptist Church of Orlando, Florida. Upon moving back to Chipley, she rejoined Johnson Temple where she served as a Sunday School Teacher. Claretha was an educator, working at the Orlando Day School from 1971-1980 and retiring from the Washington County Public School System after 22 years.

She leaves to cherish her memories five children: Carmen Jacinta Reed of Macon, Georgia, Ursula Delora Flanagan of Atlanta, Georgia, Bruce Eric (Tiffany) of Ft. Walton Beach, Florida, Adriene Lashan Reed, & Craig Devon Reed, both of Chipley, Florida; seven grandchildren: Tanjier Jacques Reed of Macon, Georgia, Brenton John (Andrea) Crews of Thomasville, Georgia, Aynsley Jenet (Rashad) Kent of Los Angeles, California, Bruyon Edan Reed, & BreAmber Elana Reed, both of Chipley, Florida, Danese Bryshia Ingram & Brycen Eric Flanagan, both of Atlanta, Georgia; five great-grandchildren: Jaden & Jaxson Crews, London & Lathan Myrick, and Hayden Alexandria; sister-in-law: Sarah Moore of Chipley, Florida; two god-children: Terrance Pruitt and Tameka Lindsey; along with a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives & friends.

A Celebration of Life will be held 11 AM CST, Saturday, July 27, 2019 from the sanctuary of the Johnson Temple First Born Church of Chipley, Florida with pastor, Elder Floyd Harper, Bishop Gary Cohen, Apostle David Woods, Elder Rennie Moore & Supt. Isaac Shackelford, officiating. Committal Service will follow in the Southside Cemetery of Chipley, Florida with Cooper Funeral Home of Chipley, Florida, directing.

The family will receive friends from 6-7 PM CST, Friday, July 26, 2019 in the Cooper Funeral Home Chapel of Chipley, Florida. The remains will lie in repose 1hr. prior to services at the church on Saturday.