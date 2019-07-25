Dunn Statement on Budget Deal Vote

WASHINGTON, DC – Congressman Neal Dunn (FL-02) issued the following statement after voting in support of the Bipartisan Budget Act:

“Today I stood with President Trump and voted in favor of the budget deal at his very specific request. We share a desire to rebuild our military after years of neglect under the Obama Administration and this deal continues that progress. President Trump and I would both prefer greater spending reforms, but we cannot allow perfect to become the enemy of “the good.” Nor do we want our men and women in uniform to suffer under sequestration. This deal cements the rebuild of Tyndall Air Force Base as well as aid programs providing relief to the Panhandle which are still very necessary.”