Search warrant nets two arrests

BONIFAY – Two Bonifay residents were taken into custody Tuesday, July 22, as the result of a search warrant served at 2524 Coy Hinson Road.

Deputies with the Holmes County Sheriff’s Office executed the warrant around 8:15 a.m., making contact with its occupants, 48-year-old Tommy R. Marsh and 34-year-old Stacie M. Ryals.

A search of Marsh’s person resulted in the discovery of a bag of methamphetamine in his shorts pocket. A search of the bedroom stated by Marsh to be his and Ryals’ resulted in the discovery three additional baggies of methamphetamine, a loaded syringe containing methamphetamine, a baggie containing marijuana, two smoking pipes, and a grinder. Deputies also located a box of .410 shotgun shells in the home. A records check through the Holmes County Communications Center confirmed Marsh to be a convicted felon.

Both Marsh and Ryals were arrested and charged with possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute, possession of marijuana less than 20 grams, and possession of drug paraphernalia. Marsh is additionally charged with possession of ammunition by a felon.