2019 Florida Farm Bureau Legislator of the Year

Each year Florida Farm Bureau recognizes legislators for their support of the Florida Agriculture Industry. This year their state board of directors selected Senator George Gainer as the Senator of the Year. Senator Gainer represents citizens in Okaloosa, Walton, Holmes, Washington, Bay, and Jackson Counties.

In October 2018, Hurricane Michael ripped through Sen. George Gainer’s district and devastated much of the agricultural production in the area. Sen. Gainer tirelessly worked to ensure that those communities and businesses affected by the storm were not forgotten. He sponsored bills to provide relief to the area and, as Chair of the Finance and Tax Committee, played a key role in successfully passing sales tax relief on materials used to rebuild agricultural infrastructure.

Sen. Gainer also served as Vice-Chair of the Agriculture Committee and used his position to highlight the need for disaster assistance for the agricultural and rural communities in his district.

“Senator Gainer and his staff were relentless in supporting agricultural recovery from Hurricane Michael,” said Florida Farm Bureau President John L. Hoblick. “The farmers and ranchers in that community were hit hard, and he provided a strong voice working on their behalf.” – Florida Farm Bureau

Farm Bureau’s Legislators of the Year and Champions for Agriculture provided leadership on key bills and issues of importance to the Florida Agricultural Industry.