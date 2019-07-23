Chipley High School is planning a day for parents to come to the school and receive important information regarding graduation requirements, college and career readiness, clubs, FOCUS, sports, FPTC, AVID, etc.

The event, “Tiger Nation Journey”, will be held July 30 from 8:30 a.m. to 12 noon, and from 3:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. To accommodate parents who work different shifts, two sessions are being held with lunch provided between the sessions.

Everyone who has a child attending CHS is encouraged to come out and receive this very important information and to meet the administrators, teachers and staff.

Please contact the school at (850) 638-6100 with any questions you may have.