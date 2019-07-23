Senator George Gainer to be honored

The Florida Forestry Association announced today that Senator George Gainer, R-Panama City, will be honored as Legislator of the Year at its 2019 Annual Meeting.

Association Executive Vice President Alan Shelby said that Senator Gainer was selected not only for his leadership in relief and recovery efforts after Hurricane Michael but also for his history of support for Florida forestry.

“Senator Gainer has always been a strong advocate for all aspects of Florida forestry,” Shelby noted. “This year he went above and beyond to maximize awareness of the continuing challenges the Panhandle faces after Hurricane Michael.”

“Almost three million acres of Panhandle forestland felt the wrath of Hurricane Michael,” explained Shelby. “The estimated economic impact was over a billion dollars. Most people would have been daunted by the challenge, but Senator Gainer rose to the occasion.”

Shelby said that the Senator serves as a respected voice for all those impacted by the hurricane, including area forest landowners, mills and their employees, and all the communities that rely on forestry as their economic foundation.

The Florida Forestry Association is a statewide trade association representing all facets of the forest industry. The Association’s mission is to promote the responsible and sustainable use of Florida’s forest resources. For more information about the Association, visit www.FloridaForest.org.