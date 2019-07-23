Rabon obit

Willie Jean Rabon, 83, of Marianna, FL died Monday, July 22, 2019 at her residence.

Mrs. Rabon was born March 15, 1936 in Marianna to the late Franklin and Lucy Jane Hart Taylor. She was a lifelong resident of Jackson County and spent most of her years as the manager at Bills Dollar Store.

She was preceded in death by her parents; brother, Eddie Franklin Taylor; sister, Geraldine Watson; grandson, Daniel Kellee; and daughter in law, Beth Rabon.

Survivors include her husband, J B Rabon; three sons, Julian Rabon and wife, Vicki of Ashford, AL, Rodney Rabon and Michael Rabon, both of Marianna; daughters, Sandra Vickson and Lori York, both of Marianna; four sisters, Louise McKensie of Dothan, Eulene Kent of Marianna, Clyde Boatman of Grand Ridge, and Judy Higginbotham of Jacksonville; 14 grandchildren and 24 great grandchildren.

Funeral service will be 10 a.m. Thursday, July 25, 2019 at James & Sikes Funeral Home Maddox Chapel with Rev. James Barwick officiating. Interment will follow in Dykes Cemetery of Marianna with James & Sikes Funeral Home Maddox Chapel directing.

The family will receive friends from 5-7 p.m. on Wednesday, July 24, 2019 at James & Sikes Funeral Home Maddox Chapel.