Melvin obit

James C. “Jim” Melvin, 65, of Grand Ridge died suddenly Sunday July 21, 2019 at Jackson Hospital.

Born in Charleston, SC, Jim had resided in Jackson County for a number of years, a US Army veteran he was employed in the Heating and Air industry. A fan of all sports, he loved spending time outdoors gardening.

He was preceded in death by his parents, James I. and Pansy York Melvin, his sister Patsy Gilbert.

Survivors include his partner, Wanda McKay; his children, Matthew Burger and wife Megan; Nathaniel Melvin all of Everett, WA; grandchildren, Donovan and Gavin Burger; his siblings, Carol Dewitte, Leilani Madison both of Elgin, SC, Cathy McCoury of Marianna and Steve Melvin of North Augusta, SC; several nieces, nephews, cousins; and his beloved dog, Sam.

Funeral services will be at 3 p.m., Wednesday, July 24, 2019 at James & Sikes Funeral Home Maddox Chapel with Rev. Gino Mayo officiating. Memorialization will be by cremation with James & Sikes Funeral Home Maddox Chapel directing.

The family will receive friends from 2 p.m. Wednesday, July 24, 2019 until funeral time at James & Sikes Funeral Home Maddox Chapel.