Johnson obit

John David Johnson, 51, of Bascom, Florida, passed away Saturday, July 20, 2019. He was born April 14, 1968 in Donalsonville, Georgia to John Ervin and Jo Ann Dickens Johnson.

John was preceded in death by his father, John Ervin Johnson; uncle, Wayne Dickens; grandparents, Joe and Velma Dickens and Dan and Mildred Johnson.

He is survived by his mother, Jo Ann Johnson; brother, Greg Johnson; nephew, Daniel Johnson, all of Bascom, FL; spouse, Karen Johnson, of Cottondale, FL; step-daughters, Lana Booth and Katherine B. Peterson, both of Marianna, FL; uncles and aunts, Jimmy and Mary Dickens, Jeanette Sowell, Roger Dickens, all of Bascom; Aaron and Janice Jolley of Marianna, Bob and Nina Basford of Greenwood, FL, Warren and Minnie Reeves of Chipley, FL, David Dickens of Malone, FL, Norma Jean Dickens of Donalsonville, GA; and several cousins.

Funeral services will be 10:00 AM, Friday, July 26, 2019 at James & Sikes Maddox Chapel. Interment will follow in Bascom Baptist Cemetery, Bascom, FL with James & Sikes Maddox Chapel directing.

Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at Maddox Chapel.