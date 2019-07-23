DNA leads to identification and arrest of burglary suspect

WESTVILLE – A local man has been charged with a burglary that took place at a Westville residence last fall, as well as with new drug related charges that arose during the course of an interview with Holmes County Sheriff’s Office investigators.

Investigators made contact with 35-year-old Jeffrey Clyde Thames at a Johnson Lakes Road address in Westville after testing by the Florida Department of Law Enforcement laboratory identified Thames as the match to DNA taken from the scene of the September 16, 2018 burglary at a residence located at 1099 Highway 2 in Westville.

During the course of the investigators’ interaction with Thames, they observed an unmarked pill bottle inside his vehicle. A check of the bottle’s contents revealed it to contain methamphetamine, and portions of two pills known as Suboxone and Xanax.

Thames was also discovered to have a marijuana pipe and a methamphetamine pipe in his pants pocket.

After seizing and securing the narcotics and paraphernalia, investigators continued to discuss the burglary with Thames, who stated he was not involved in the burglary but did have property taken from the address in his possession. Thames then led investigators to a deep freezer and a sledgehammer, two of the items listed as stolen from the residence during the burglary.

Thames was arrested and is charged with burglary of an unoccupied dwelling, grand theft, possession of methamphetamine, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Additional arrests are pending.