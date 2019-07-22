WCSD to continue participation in Community Eligibility Provision

The Washington County School District is announcing that under the National School Lunch / Breakfast Programs, we will continue to participate in the Community Eligibility Provision for the 2019-2020 School Year. Our cafeterias will be serving breakfast and lunch to students for the 2019-2020 School year at no charge for all students at the following sites: Chipley High School, Roulhac Middle School, Kate M. Smith Elementary School, Vernon High School, Vernon Middle School, Vernon Elementary School, Washington Institute for Specialized Education (WISE), and Washington Academy of Varying Exceptionalities (WAVE).

For additional information please contact: Washington County School Board, Kyle Newsom, Director of Maintenance, Facilities and Operations, 850-638-6222 or by email at kyle.newsom@wcsdschools.com.

In accordance with Federal civil rights law and U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) civil rights regulations and policies, the USDA, its Agencies, offices, and employees, and institutions participating in or administering USDA programs are prohibited from discriminating based on race, color, national origin, sex, disability, age, or reprisal or retaliation for prior civil rights activity in any program or activity conducted or funded by USDA.

Persons with disabilities who require alternative means of communication for program information (e.g. Braille, large print, audiotape, American Sign Language, etc.), should contact the Agency (State or local) where they applied for benefits. Individuals who are deaf, hard of hearing or have speech disabilities may contact USDA through the Federal Relay Service at (800) 877-8339. Additionally, program information may be made available in languages other than English.

To file a program complaint of discrimination, complete the USDA Program Discrimination Complaint Form, (AD-3027) found online at: http://www.ascr.usda.gov/complaint_filing_cust.html, and at any USDA office, or write a letter addressed to USDA and provide in the letter all of the information requested in the form. To request a copy of the complaint form, call (866) 632-9992. Submit your completed form or letter to USDA by:

mail: U.S. Department of Agriculture

Office of the Assistant Secretary for Civil Rights 1400 Independence

Avenue, SW

Washington, D.C. 20250-9410

fax: (202) 690-7442; or

email: program.intake@usda.gov.

This institution is an equal opportunity provider.