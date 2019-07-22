Three charged in Ponce de Leon burglary

PONCE DE LEON – A report of a group of suspicious persons resulted in the arrest of three suspects in connection to a burglary that took place Wednesday, July 17, at a Bridge Creek Drive address in Ponce de Leon.

Deputies with the Holmes County Sheriff’s Office responded to the report shortly after 1 a.m. and made contact with Steven Jason Boroughs, 41, of Ponce de Leon, who was found standing in the yard of another residence in the area.

Boroughs was detained for further investigation and transported back to the home where the burglary had taken place. Once at the residence, a female subject identified as Courtney Marie Hatfill, 30, of Ponce de Leon, emerged from the woods and admitted she was present at the burglary but stated she did not enter the home.

Two other subjects who fled the scene were identified as Marcus Alan Parson, 27, of Ponce de Leon and Terri Leigh Kight, 29, last listed at a Tallahassee address.

K-9 teams from Holmes CI and Walton CI were deployed, and the subjects were located not far from scene of the burglary, where Parson was found to be in possession of several syringes of a substance he stated was methamphetamine.

Boroughs is charged with possession of marijuana less than 20 grams and was issued a notice to appear in court.

Hatfill, Parson, and Kight are each charged with burglary of an unoccupied dwelling and resisting an officer/obstruction without violence, and Parson is additionally charged with possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Sheriff John Tate would like to thank the Holmes CI and Walton CI K-9 Teams for their assistance in this case.