William Franklin Lee, also known as “Bud”, age 74, passed away Thursday, July 18, 2019 in Pensacola, FL surrounded by his loving family.

He was born February 12, 1945 to Coy and Lois Lee in the Bethlehem Community. He was a Holmes County native and resided in Westville for many years. Bud was known as a tireless worker, wonderful husband, father, and papa. He retired from Smurfit-Stone Container Company after 41 and half years. He loved his work family and maintained many of those relationships after retirement. Bud served in the United States Army National Guard where he received accommodations as a sharpshooter. He loved the outdoors and had a special love for horses. Bud was known as everybody’s favorite cowboy and was rarely seen without his cowboy hat. He loved the Lord and was very passionate about sharing that love with others. He was a longtime member of Carmel Assembly of God Church, where he was involved in many of the church activities. He rarely met a stranger and his family was his life. He loved each and every one of them and was very proud of them. His grandchildren were the apple of his eye. He was affectionately known as Papa and to many others, Uncle Bud.

Survivors include his wife, Rhonda Byrd-Lee of Westville; three sons, Bryan Lee and wife, Terri, of Bonifay, Barry Lee and wife, Mylisa, of Westville, Zack Byrd, of Marianna; daughter in law, Rachel Byrd of Marianna; three brothers, Roy Lee and wife, Judy, of Bonifay, Ricky Lee and wife, Rhonda, of Marianna, Dennis Lee and wife, Leesa, of Bonifay; one sister, Mary Fay Pettis and husband, Charles, of Bonifay; grandchildren, Rebecca, Samuel, Maegen and Abbagayle Lee; Jake Zauner, Jackson Feulner, Michael Willie, Gavin, Katlyn, and Cody Byrd; granddaughter, Amelia Mae Byrd to be welcomed in October; special friend, Irene Muniz; and a host of nieces, nephews, and extended family.

Funeral services will be 10 a.m. Monday, July 22, 2019 at Carmel Assembly of God Church with Reverends Jerry Moore, Jonathan West, and Tommy Moore officiating. Interment will follow in the Carmel Assembly of God Church Cemetery with James & Sikes Funeral Homes Maddox Chapel directing.

The family received friends from 5 to 7 p.m., Sunday, July 21, 2019 at Carmel Assembly of God Church, 1485 Carmel Church Road, Bonifay, FL 32425.

We will always love you and will forever miss you, your laughter, wisdom, and stories. A special thank you to our Carmel Church family and the many family and friends who have lifted us in prayer. We are eternally grateful.