Four in custody in separate drug arrests

HOLMES COUNTY – Holmes County Sheriff’s Office announces several drug arrests made in recent days.

July 12, 2019

Deputies with the Holmes County Sheriff’s Office responded to the 1298 Highway 179 residence of 30-year-old Johnathin W. Curry in reference to complaints of drug activity at that address.

Deputies made contact with Curry, who gave consent for a search of the residence. During the search, deputies discovered a syringe in the toilet that Curry admitted was loaded with methamphetamine.

The syringe was taken into evidence, and Curry was arrested and charged with possession of methamphetamine and paraphernalia

July 17, 2019

A deputy initiated a traffic stop around 10 p.m. on a vehicle traveling in the area of Highway 177-A just south of Highway 2 and made contact with the driver.

During the course of the stop, K9 Lasso alerted to the presence of narcotics. A resulting search led to the discovery of a bag in the back floorboard in the area where the backseat driver’s side passenger, 34-year-old Jessica L. Curry of Westville, had been sitting.

Among items found in the bag were two baggies containing a crystal-like substance which tested positive for methamphetamine, a bottle cap containing a liquid that tested positive for methamphetamine, six Lortab pills, three syringes, a cut straw that contained a white powder residue, several cellophane cigarette wrappers alternately containing either methamphetamine residue or marijuana, and numerous other items of paraphernalia and items used for distribution, such 38 empty baggies.

Curry was arrested and charged with possession of methamphetamine, delivering/distribution of methamphetamine, distribution of opium or derivative (Lortab), possession of drug paraphernalia, and possession of marijuana less than 20 grams.

July 19, 2019

A deputy with the Holmes County Sheriff’s office responded to Smith Chapel Road around 5:30 p.m. to a complaint of a suspicious person who was possibly conducting a narcotics transaction.

The deputy made contact 21-year-old Tyler Macro of Bonifay, who was traveling on Smith Chapel Road on foot. A pat-down of Macro’s person resulted in the discovery of approximately one gram of methamphetamine.

Macro was arrested and charged with possession of methamphetamine.

A deputy later stopped a vehicle shortly before 11 p.m. and made contact with the driver, 22-year-old Angela N. Stout of Bonifay. A check with the Holmes County Communications Center revealed that Stout had an active warrant out of Houston County, Alabama.

While in the process of being detained, Stout began actively attempting to resist arrest by repeatedly pulling away from the deputy, but she was eventually taken into custody without incident on the outstanding warrant and with the charge of resisting an officer without violence.

A more extensive search of Stout’s person was performed by a female officer at the Holmes County Jail, and Stout was found to be in possession of methamphetamine, resulting in the additional charges of possession of methamphetamine and smuggling/introduction of contraband into a detention facility.